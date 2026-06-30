7 mysteries of the Puri Jagannath temple that are still unresolved

The temple’s Mahaprasad is cooked in conventional earthen utensils. As per the temple’s custom, there is sufficient food available for all the devotees visiting the place. There is never a scarcity or excess of food irrespective of the number of devotees attending. The cooking process too is equally unique.

The clay pots are stacked over the fire, each pot on top of another one. Surprisingly, the food in the uppermost pot gets cooked first. The food is always served through a small pathway. People believe the prasad shouldn't be touched even by the sunlight. Being a part of the Chardham, people also believe that Lord Vishnu comes here daily to have the Mahaprasad.