Ed Sheeran and Chris Hemsworth turn Marvel Stadium mural into real arm-wrestling showdown

A mural of Ed Sheeran and Chris Hemsworth at Marvel Stadium has turned out to be more than just a fanart. It was put up to commemorate Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour performance at that venue. The mural depicts the two men's comic-book-style version of them in an arm wrestling match, and surrounded by cheering fans. After the installation of the mural, both stars decided to re-enact their own arm wrestling match and posted a video.

Ed Sheeran and Chris Hemsworth delighted fans with their recent video

Wayne Nichols, a comic book illustrator, has created a mural featuring Sheehan and Hemsworth together engaged in arm wrestling. The artwork captures Ed Sheeran and Chris Hemsworth arm-wrestling, with the actor appearing larger than life in front of the four-time Grammy winner. Both the superhero theme and the dramatic style caught the interest of both music lovers as well as fans of Marvel Comics almost immediately.