Ed Sheeran and Chris Hemsworth turn Marvel Stadium mural into real arm-wrestling showdown

A mural of Ed Sheeran and Chris Hemsworth at Marvel Stadium has turned out to be more than just a fanart. It was put up to commemorate Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour performance at that venue. The mural depicts the two men's comic-book-style version of them in an arm wrestling match, and surrounded by cheering fans. After the installation of the mural, both stars decided to re-enact their own arm wrestling match and posted a video.
Wayne Nichols, a comic book illustrator, has created a mural featuring Sheehan and Hemsworth together engaged in arm wrestling. The artwork captures Ed Sheeran and Chris Hemsworth arm-wrestling, with the actor appearing larger than life in front of the four-time Grammy winner. Both the superhero theme and the dramatic style caught the interest of both music lovers as well as fans of Marvel Comics almost immediately.
Rather than letting the mural do all the talking, Ed Sheeran and Chris Hemsworth added a little bit more to the experience by physically recreating the scene. Their challenge lasted for two complete rounds. In total, Ed won one round and Chris won the other. Both men were obviously aware of how funny the whole thing really was, so they were both laughing all along.
They captioned the video saying, “Recreating the comic book cover.” Fans quickly started responding to the video. One person commented, “Bro said friendly… then went full Thor mode 💪⚡.” Another person joked, “It’s the way @teddysphotos whole body moved for me 😂.” Another person commented, “Put those drum lessons to the test, Chris 🥁.”
Chris Hemsworth quickly became a worldwide sensation by portraying the character of Thor within Marvel's cinematic universe. In addition to superhero films, Chris has starred in many other successful projects, including action and adventure films like Extraction and Rush. He also recently appeared in the film Crime 101 and will be appearing again in Avengers: Doomsday.
Ed Sheeran turned into an international pop superstar by releasing successful albums. His music continues to be incredibly popular, especially hit singles Shape of You and Perfect. He has won numerous Grammy awards and tours to sell-out crowds. Currently, he is on the Loop Tour, with plans to continue performing in Australia, New Zealand and North America.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.