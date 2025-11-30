Did Ed Sheeran admit to troubles in his marriage in new album

Ed Sheeran's new album, which just arrived this past Friday, has started to create a buzz due to its unique, raw-sounding content theme focused on emotional distance and strain between relationships. Soon after fans started to analyse his songs. Many of these song lyrics, especially during the first weekend's promotional push, have raised questions about whether Ed Sheeran is sharing his marriage troubles publicly for the first time in a song.
Ed Sheeran's marriage troubles are reflected through his new lyrics as he writes about a couple currently experiencing their relationship struggles; the influences of factors such as work or finances, exhaustion from long work weeks, poor communication between partners, and the feeling of emotional disconnect due to all of these stressors.
One of the images recently discussed includes Garden being “dead”, a lack of open communication between both husband and wife, etc., resulting in much speculation among listeners that Ed Sheeran is using his real-life experiences in these songs.
The additional references and types of themes repeated throughout Ed Sheeran's new album of “guilt,” “regret,” and feeling “overwhelmed”, along with various interviews where he has stated he is writing about “real conflict”, have also fueled the discussion among listeners about whether or not those moments described in his songs are a reflection of him and his wife Cherry Seaborn's marriage.
Across the album, Sheeran expresses a great deal of feelings regarding family sacrifices by stating he felt guilty missing out on moments with his kids because he was touring so much. The lyrics show that Sheeran's marriage problems may be a consequence of him trying to balance being a big star with his responsibility as a dad, both of which can be very difficult at times. The lyrics also reflect his frustration about change and being emotionally drained, two themes that seem very intentional in their raw representation.
