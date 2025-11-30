Did Ed Sheeran admit to troubles in his marriage in new album

Ed Sheeran's new album, which just arrived this past Friday, has started to create a buzz due to its unique, raw-sounding content theme focused on emotional distance and strain between relationships. Soon after fans started to analyse his songs. Many of these song lyrics, especially during the first weekend's promotional push, have raised questions about whether Ed Sheeran is sharing his marriage troubles publicly for the first time in a song.

Ed Sheeran's marriage troubles reflected in new lyrics

Ed Sheeran's marriage troubles are reflected through his new lyrics as he writes about a couple currently experiencing their relationship struggles; the influences of factors such as work or finances, exhaustion from long work weeks, poor communication between partners, and the feeling of emotional disconnect due to all of these stressors.

One of the images recently discussed includes Garden being “dead”, a lack of open communication between both husband and wife, etc., resulting in much speculation among listeners that Ed Sheeran is using his real-life experiences in these songs.