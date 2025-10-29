Nora Fatehi to headline concert Untold Dubai with REMA, Martin Garrix

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi is set to make history once more as she becomes part of the world-class roster for Untold Dubai 2025, among the globe’s most awaited music festivals. The festival, renowned for its over-the-top production and immersive atmosphere, will be hosted at Expo City Dubai from November 6-9. Nora’s headliner act on November 7, 2025 will be one of the festival’s biggest highlights, with other global music superstars including J Balvin, REMA, Martin Garrix and Alan Walker.
Audiences are looking forward to a high-energy performance, which will reflect Nora’s trademark dance energy, energetic stage presence and multicultural fusion of global sounds. This is also a special appearance since Nora will perform her highly awaited international single, What Do I Know (Just A Girl), a new collaboration with Jamaican-American artiste Shenseea on Warner Music. This will be the first-ever live performance on an international platform for this song.
With a reputation for seamlessly crossing cultures via music, Nora Fatehi boasts a history of number-one hits such as Oh Mama! Tetema and Snake, and top collaborations with global artistes such as Jason Derulo and Rayvanny. Her newest sensation, Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka in the movie Thamma (2025), was a worldwide viral hit, remarkably breaking one million views within 10 minutes and beating a music video record held by Taylor Swift within two days.
The 33-year-old actress is still expanding her professional career. Recently, she was an important part in the movie Thamma, a film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, which also included Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Paresh Rawal. In addition, her musical number Kamariya from the 2018 movie Stree is a hit song.
As Untold Dubai 2025 prepares to bring together some of the biggest names in global music, Nora Fatehi’s performance stands out as one of the most eagerly awaited moments, reaffirming her position as a powerful and influential global entertainer. This historic act cements her status as a global star connecting cultures through dance and music.