Nora Fatehi to headline concert Untold Dubai with REMA, Martin Garrix

With a reputation for seamlessly crossing cultures via music, Nora Fatehi boasts a history of number-one hits such as Oh Mama! Tetema and Snake, and top collaborations with global artistes such as Jason Derulo and Rayvanny. Her newest sensation, Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka in the movie Thamma (2025), was a worldwide viral hit, remarkably breaking one million views within 10 minutes and beating a music video record held by Taylor Swift within two days.

The 33-year-old actress is still expanding her professional career. Recently, she was an important part in the movie Thamma, a film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, which also included Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Paresh Rawal. In addition, her musical number Kamariya from the 2018 movie Stree is a hit song.

As Untold Dubai 2025 prepares to bring together some of the biggest names in global music, Nora Fatehi’s performance stands out as one of the most eagerly awaited moments, reaffirming her position as a powerful and influential global entertainer. This historic act cements her status as a global star connecting cultures through dance and music.