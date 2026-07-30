Aryan Khan spotted with mystery woman in London, sparks dating speculation

Aryan Khan, long after making his directorial debut with Netflix's The Ba***ds of Bollywood last year, is back in the news after photos and videos of him spending time with a mystery woman in London kept floating on the internet. Netizens quickly spotted her as artiste Vinnie Takair, however, neither Aryan nor Vinnie has clarified on the rumours. Notably, a few days back, the whole of Khan family was spotted in London, enjoying a quiet vacay.

Aryan Khan and Vinnie Takair: What did the netizens spot?

According to photos and videos circulating on social media, Aryan and Vinnie were spotted leaving a London casino together. The clips quickly went viral, prompting many fans to speculate about the nature of their relationship, and if they are more than just friends. Among the visuals circulating online, one photo appears to show Aryan dressed casually as he leaves a London casino. Beside him, Vinnie was seen wearing an all-black outfit.