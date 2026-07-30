Aryan Khan spotted with mystery woman in London, sparks dating speculation

Aryan Khan, long after making his directorial debut with Netflix's The Ba***ds of Bollywood last year, is back in the news after photos and videos of him spending time with a mystery woman in London kept floating on the internet. Netizens quickly spotted her as artiste Vinnie Takair, however, neither Aryan nor Vinnie has clarified on the rumours. Notably, a few days back, the whole of Khan family was spotted in London, enjoying a quiet vacay.
According to photos and videos circulating on social media, Aryan and Vinnie were spotted leaving a London casino together. The clips quickly went viral, prompting many fans to speculate about the nature of their relationship, and if they are more than just friends. Among the visuals circulating online, one photo appears to show Aryan dressed casually as he leaves a London casino. Beside him, Vinnie was seen wearing an all-black outfit.
Amid the buzz surrounding the viral photos, Vinnie posted a carousel of pictures from her London trip on Instagram, captioning it, “London, ily." While the post itself made no mention of Aryan, several social media users connected it to the recent images of the two circulating online. Quite noticeably, the duo follow each other on Instagram, further fuelling online chatter. That said, neither Aryan nor Vinnie has responded to the dating speculation.
Vinnie is from Copenhagen, Denmark. As per her professional LinkedIn profile, "I’m the CEO & Co-Founder of V Agency Copenhagen, where I specialize in creating unique opportunities for talent and curating high-quality performances for exclusive dinners, elite events, luxury clubs, and large-scale festivals. With a passion for storytelling through live experiences, I ensure that every performance is crafted with intention, elegance, and impact.
Beyond entertainment, I work in the investment space with a strong focus on client relations and wealth connection. I bring people, capital, and opportunities together—whether it’s for emerging ventures, strategic partnerships, or visionary ideas that drive growth and innovation.
At the heart of everything I do is a commitment to excellence, creativity, and meaningful connection."
A few weeks back, Vinnie was seen at Bastian in Mumbai, performing with DJ Ganesh. She had made quite a few posts on her Instagram, geo tagged at Mumbai.
This is not the first time Aryan's personal life has attracted public attention. Over the years, he has frequently been linked to dating rumours despite choosing to keep his private life away from the spotlight.
Previously, Aryan was rumoured to be dating actor and model Larissa Bonesi, who had appeared in promotional campaigns for his luxury streetwear brand D'YAVOL X, and was also seen attending the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.