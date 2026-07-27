Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi spotted in leaked set photos from Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film

Shooting reportedly started around July 23, with the Kolkata leg expected to run about ten days before the unit moves to Puducherry. Some portions are said to be set overseas, though word is Ratnam’s planning to build those out on a virtual set instead of an actual foreign shoot. None of this is confirmed by the makers, so treat the timeline loosely.

It's also Ratnam’s first film since Thug Life, which didn't land the way the studio hoped. Both lead actors have plenty else going on right now, so this one's being watched closely.

Nobody involved with the film has said anything about the leak. Given how much attention it's already getting, don't be surprised if an official first look drops soon just to get ahead of it.