Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi spotted in leaked set photos from Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film

Photos from the Kolkata shoot of Mani Ratnam's next film, starring Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi, hit social media on Sunday, well before the production had put out so much as a poster. The pictures show the two actors filming at Howrah Bridge. No official stills, no teaser, nothing from the studio yet, so these leaked shots are, for now, the only visual proof the film exists.
Vijay Sethupathi is clean-shaven, wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and white sneakers. Sai Pallavi is in a brown outfit, hair left open. Going by the setup, it looks like they were shooting a song sequence at the bridge.
The photos spread fast. Film pages and fan accounts were reposting them within hours, and a lot of the chatter has centred on the fact that this is the first time the two are sharing screen space.
This is Sai Pallavi's first film with Mani Ratnam. Vijay isn’t new to the director. He was in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam back in 2018, playing an undercover cop opposite Arvind Swami and Silambarasan. The new film was announced in March, with Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions confirming the cast and bringing AR Rahman on for the music, as usual.
Shooting reportedly started around July 23, with the Kolkata leg expected to run about ten days before the unit moves to Puducherry. Some portions are said to be set overseas, though word is Ratnam’s planning to build those out on a virtual set instead of an actual foreign shoot. None of this is confirmed by the makers, so treat the timeline loosely.
It's also Ratnam’s first film since Thug Life, which didn't land the way the studio hoped. Both lead actors have plenty else going on right now, so this one's being watched closely.
Nobody involved with the film has said anything about the leak. Given how much attention it's already getting, don't be surprised if an official first look drops soon just to get ahead of it.
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