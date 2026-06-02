5 unforgettable films by Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam is a cinematic legend and has taken Indian Cinema to newer heights through his emotionally complex, morally layered and socio-politically relevant films. He is a master storyteller and a creative genius known for telling simple stories of human relations and emotions against politically charged backdrops.
His films are not controversial but important and helps us understand the politics inherent in our daily lives. He has directed one brilliant movie after another, earning him critical acclaim, international fame and several National Film Awards.
On his birthday, may we honour his courageous storytelling and cinematic brilliance that has given Indian Cinema a new idiom of expression.
Looking back at five of Mani Ratnam's all-time great hits.
This film made Mani Ratnam a national icon because of the daring storyline that made Roja stand out. The director masterfully told a love story in the backdrop of the harsh political realities of Kashmir.
With a heart-wrenching soundtrack by A.R. Rahman, this movie won three National Film Awards: Best Film on National Integration, Best Music Direction (A.R. Rahman)and Best Lyrics (Vairamuthu).
Another unforgettable movie that brings together romance and politics to announce to the world that love is indeed, political. Set against the backdrop of the 1992-1993 Bombay riots, Bombay is about an inter-faith couple who defy religious and societal obstacles to be together.
Also remembered for its soul-stirring music, the movie won two National Awards for Best Feature Film on National Integration and Best Editing (Suresh Urs).
This movie successfully delves into the infamous Bombay underworld where an innocent love story blossoms. The movie was also awarded three National Film Awards for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kamal Haasan), Best Cinematography, and Best Art Direction.
As a testament to the brilliance of the film, Nayakan was selected to be India's official Oscars entry in 1988 in the Best Foreign Language Film category.
This political drama once again brings politics to the forefront in Mani Ratnam's movies. Iruvar is loosely based on the lives of prominent Tamil Nadu politicians, M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) and M. Karunanidhi.
The movie deftly handles the coming together of cinema and politics, exploring friendship and rivalry. Yet again, the movie won two National Film Awards, for Best Supporting Actor (Prakash Raj) and Best Cinematography (Santosh Sivan).
Perhaps one of his most popular films, Guru follows an ambitious villager who was born into a humble background but went on to be one of the most powerful entrepreneurs in the country, resorting to immoral practices along the way.
The movie, said to be inspired by the life of industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani, beautifully deals with moral complexity and the toll that relentless pursuit of ambition takes on one's life. It had been showcased in the Tous Les Cinémas du Monde (World Cinema) at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007.