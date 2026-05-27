Deepak Tijori turns showstopper and bags major acting honour in Cannes

Notable veteran Bollywood actor Deepak Tijori has bagged the Best Actor award at the French Riviera Film Festival in Cannes. Deepak received the esteemed accolade due to his brilliant performance in the English short film Echoes Of Us, which has been directed by Joe Rajan. This victory marks a monumental milestone for Deepak, marking his reported 21st Best Actor award for an English-language short film on the global circuit.

Bollywood veteran Deepak Tijori wins best actor at French Riviera Film Festival

The celebrated short film has been receiving notable acclaim at film festivals all around the world, particularly in Europe and America. Produced by Pooja Batra, the notable short film includes the acting debut of Iulia Vantur, who has also impressed critics with her performance in the short film. The short film has had its official screening at the French Riviera Film Festival in Palais C on May 14, 2026, during the lively Cannes festival season. Despite the fact that the French Riviera Film Festival does not feature within the lineup of the Cannes Film Festival, it holds immense importance in terms of celebrating quality narrative shorts.