Yami Gautam to replace Vidya Balan in Kahaani 3? Here's what we know

The end of the Vidya Balan era?

Vidya Balan's portrayal of a woman negotiating peril, deceit, and personal grief served as the foundation for the franchise's identity in the first two instalments, Kahaani (2012) and Kahaani 2 (2016). In an industry that isn't often recognised for female-led thrillers, Vidya's participation made the films stand out.

According to some sources, Yami Gautam will play the lead in the third instalment, which means she will be taking over rather than joining the franchise's spotlight. It remains to be seen if this is a complete overhaul or just a one-time reinvention with a new protagonist.

The timing is notable for Yami Gautam, who has had a busy stretch recently, including a cameo in the blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge, lead role in the courtroom drama Haq, and winning a National Award. For now, fans of the series will have to wait for an official word, but if these reports hold up, Kahaani 3 could mark a passing of the torch.