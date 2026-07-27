Yami Gautam to replace Vidya Balan in Kahaani 3? Here's what we know

The Kahaani franchise seems to be preparing for a return, and it appears like a new face will be spearheading the effort this time. Actress Yami Gautam is reportedly in talks to star in Kahaani 3, with director Sujoy Ghosh returning to helm the suspenseful thriller that made stars out of compelling stories and morally nuanced women at its core.
Insiders claim that Kahaani 3 will tell a whole new story instead of carrying on the storylines of the first two films, rather than sticking to a simple sequel. According to sources close to the project, it is an attempt to move the franchise ahead while maintaining the tone and atmosphere that made the original films unforgettable. The team is allegedly still arranging the filming schedule and other logistics before cameras roll, and the project is presently purportedly in its early production stages.
Vidya Balan's portrayal of a woman negotiating peril, deceit, and personal grief served as the foundation for the franchise's identity in the first two instalments, Kahaani (2012) and Kahaani 2 (2016). In an industry that isn't often recognised for female-led thrillers, Vidya's participation made the films stand out.
According to some sources, Yami Gautam will play the lead in the third instalment, which means she will be taking over rather than joining the franchise's spotlight. It remains to be seen if this is a complete overhaul or just a one-time reinvention with a new protagonist.
The timing is notable for Yami Gautam, who has had a busy stretch recently, including a cameo in the blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge, lead role in the courtroom drama Haq, and winning a National Award. For now, fans of the series will have to wait for an official word, but if these reports hold up, Kahaani 3 could mark a passing of the torch.
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