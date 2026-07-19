'Today is the moment for me': Yami Gautam pens an emotional note after National Award Win for Article 370

Actress Yami Gautam has expressed her feelings after bagging the National Film Award for Best Actress for the movie Article 370. Winning the award is indeed a very important step in her 14-year career in Hindi films. Not only the actress but also the film was conferred the Best Feature Film Award at the 72nd National Film Awards. Reflecting on her career so far, she expressed that this honour is due to hard work and dedication to her craft.
Opening her message with a quote about perseverance, Yami Gautam says, “Every journey has a moment that reminds you why you never gave up. Today is that moment for me. Receiving the National Award for Article 370 is an honour I will cherish for the rest of my life."
Yami added that she had been doing nothing but concentrating on doing good work and letting her performances do the talking for the past 14 years. She further added, “For fourteen years, I have simply tried to stay true to my craft, work with honesty and let my performances speak for themselves. This honour feels like the culmination of a journey filled with hope, perseverance, resilience and an unwavering love for cinema. It is a dream I have carried in my heart for years and today, I receive it with immense gratitude and humility.” The actress also clarified how Article 370 was a special movie for her. In the movie, she has portrayed the role of Intelligence Officer Zooni Haksar.
According to Yami, it was more than a movie for her, and she deeply believed in it. She wrote, “Article 370 was never just another film for me. It was a story I deeply believed in. The fact that it was our home production makes this recognition even more emotional and personal. Every challenge, every conversation and every day on set was driven by one shared purpose, to tell this story with honesty and conviction.”
The movie was directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar. The film was successful, twice winning the National Awards. Actress Yami Gautam thanked the jury and the cast of the film for making the film a success.
“My heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Jury for this incredible recognition, to our visionary director, our phenomenal cast and crew and to every member of the audience who embraced Article 370 with such love and belief. You reminded us that meaningful stories will always find their way to people’s hearts," she wrote.
Yami Gautam ended the note with a message for the dreamers out there who still haven't reached their destination: “Dreams do come true but only when passion refuses to give up. This one’s for every dreamer who is still waiting for their moment. Never stop believing."
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