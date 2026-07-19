'Today is the moment for me': Yami Gautam pens an emotional note after National Award Win for Article 370

Actress Yami Gautam has expressed her feelings after bagging the National Film Award for Best Actress for the movie Article 370. Winning the award is indeed a very important step in her 14-year career in Hindi films. Not only the actress but also the film was conferred the Best Feature Film Award at the 72nd National Film Awards. Reflecting on her career so far, she expressed that this honour is due to hard work and dedication to her craft.

Yami Gautam says the award marks a new beginning

Opening her message with a quote about perseverance, Yami Gautam says, “Every journey has a moment that reminds you why you never gave up. Today is that moment for me. Receiving the National Award for Article 370 is an honour I will cherish for the rest of my life."