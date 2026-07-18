72nd National Film Awards: Complete winners list as Article 370 wins Best Film, Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan share Best Actor

Topping the marquee is Article 370, the Hindi-language political drama built around the events surrounding the abrogation of the constitutional provision in 2019. The film's win as Best Feature Film caps a strong run for the project, which also delivered the night's Best Actress award.

If there was one name on everyone's lips heading into tonight, it was Mammootty's. The Malayalam icon shares the Best Actor trophy with Bollywood's Kartik Aaryan, who was recognised for his transformation in the sports biopic Chandu Champion. Mammootty's award comes for his unsettling, career-redefining turn as the sinister Kodumon Potti in Rahul Sadasivan's folk-horror hit Bramayugam.

This is Mammootty's fourth National Film Award for Best Actor, which puts him in a very select group of actors in Indian cinema, so it's more than simply another trophy for the cabinet. Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and Mathilukal (1989), Vidheyan and Ponthan Mada (1994), and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (2000), in which he played the principal architect of the Constitution, were his previous victories.

There's a nice bit of poetic justice attached to this one, too. Bramayugam had walked away empty-handed at the previous edition of the National Awards despite widespread critical acclaim, a snub that stung fans and drew plenty of chatter at the time. The film has since found validation elsewhere, including a rare screening slot at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles — the only Indian film selected for that particular series. Tonight, it finally got its moment on home turf too.