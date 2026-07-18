Anjan Dutt's Chaalchitra Ekhon receives Best Bengali Film Award at the 72nd National film Awards

In an interview with Anjan before the release of the film, he said that Mrinal Sen's tribute film was long overdue. "We shared a four-decade-long relationship. Apart from being his actor, I was his assistant, writer, line producer, and family almost. This was an aspect which never reflected in any of my works because it was very personal. But also, most of my works are a reflection of my personality. Yet this part was not shared.

"Long time ago I wanted to make a documentary on him and he told me to make something personal. I couldn’t find a story then. Later, I did not want to shoot an ailing man. But perhaps the centenary was coming, and I felt the need to pay my dues and find my story. It took me time to look at our relationship objectively and honestly to make something personal," he added.

Quite interestingly, Chaalchitra Ekhon is one of the very few films to have released at the theatres and on the OTT platform of hoichoi, at the same time.

However, the National Film Award is not the first award for the film. Even before its theatrical release, the movie has done the rounds of Film Festivals and has been graced with the Special Jury Award at the Kolkata International Film Festival for Innovation in Moving Images and the Best Actor award for Anjan Dutt at the Dhaka International Film Festival.