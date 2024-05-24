Actor Sawon Chakraborty portrays Anjan Dutt in 'Chaalchitra Ekhon'

A

Anjan Dutt is a very big name, a musician and an actor par excellence. So, some amount of pressure automatically comes on your head when you are portraying a character like him on screen. But, once we started off with work that pressure completely turned into fun and excitement. He used to explain to focus on the internal ideologies more than external appearance of gestures. There used to be discussions on what challenges and fun he went through during his time. In the process I ended up reading new and re-reading old dramas.