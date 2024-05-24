Actor Sawon Chakraborty portrays Anjan Dutt in 'Chaalchitra Ekhon'
Sawon Chakraborty revists time as he steps into the shoes of a young Anjan Dutt in Dutt’s latest directorial Chaalchitra Ekhon. We caught up with the young actor on his portrayal of Dutt, understanding of Mrinal Sen, importance of OTT today and more.
Excerpts from the conversation:
Did you feel a pressure while portraying a young Anjan Dutt?
Anjan Dutt is a very big name, a musician and an actor par excellence. So, some amount of pressure automatically comes on your head when you are portraying a character like him on screen. But, once we started off with work that pressure completely turned into fun and excitement. He used to explain to focus on the internal ideologies more than external appearance of gestures. There used to be discussions on what challenges and fun he went through during his time. In the process I ended up reading new and re-reading old dramas.
What comes to your mind when we say Mrinal Sen?
Cinema. Honestly I have started watching his films after watching several other directors. Also, I do not know if I would have liked his movies had I watched them as a child. I will mention Chalchitro, Baishey Srabon, Padatik, Ekdin Pratidin, Bhubon Shome, Kharij.
What is the advantage of releasing in OTT and cinema together especially since this generation leans more towards OTT?
Most of my friends who I would tell about my films don’t stay in the city. For them the only option indeed is OTT release. Now, the question is why are people moving towards OTT rather than halls? That’s because work timings and patterns have changed and they prefer to watch at their convenience.
Anjan Dutt – the director or actor
Both. It might sound I’m playing safe, but it’s not that!
Is there a genre you would want to act in the future?
No, I think creating a preference limits you.
Upcoming works
I have a series and another project.
Chaalchitra Ekhon is streaming on hoichoi