Sikkimese filmmaker Samten Bhutia to debut at Cannes Film Festival 2024 with ‘Tara: The Lost Star’

Sikkimese director Samten Bhutia’s feature film Tara: The Lost Star’ is all set for its premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival, to take place from May 14-25, 2024, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France. The film is produced by Sabitri Chettri, under the SaDa Productions associated with Passang Mintok Films, which marks a milestone.

The filmmaker stated, “With its compelling narrative, Tara: The Lost Star is a feature film in Nepali language, which offers a window into the beliefs of Himalayas and Sikkim's vibrant culture. It is a social drama film, starring local artists Shyama Shree Sherpa and Kiran Dahal, with the primary cast being Deoraj Sherpa, Loonibha Tuladhar, Shashikala Pradhan, Sushmita Bhujel, Basant Sharma, Anand Gurung and Timothy Rai.”