It looks like one of the most talked about films of Aamir Khan, Sarfarosh might get a sequel after all. The film's lead actor Aamir dropped hints about the same at a special screening of the film held in Mumbai.
Speaking on the occasion, Aamir said, "I can commit about one thing, that we will definitely give it a really serious shot now of coming up with the right script and a right kind of film for it. So John you will have to get to work here. Sarfarosh 2 banni chaiye ('Sarfarosh 2' should be made) even I feel that."
The team had gathered to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film. The event was attended by the star cast, including Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre, Pradeep Rawat and others. Eminent celebrities from the entertainment world were also in attendance.
The film, which released in 1999, is known for its riveting screenplay, slick action, stellar performances and great music. Sarfarosh won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
Sarfarosh's leading lady Sonali Bendre, too had shared a reel comprising snippets from the film. The video also features popular tracks, Is Deewane Ladke Ko and Jo Haal Dil Ka.