It looks like one of the most talked about films of Aamir Khan, Sarfarosh might get a sequel after all. The film's lead actor Aamir dropped hints about the same at a special screening of the film held in Mumbai.

Speaking on the occasion, Aamir said, "I can commit about one thing, that we will definitely give it a really serious shot now of coming up with the right script and a right kind of film for it. So John you will have to get to work here. Sarfarosh 2 banni chaiye ('Sarfarosh 2' should be made) even I feel that."