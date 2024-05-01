Sonali Bendre gets nostalgic as Sarfarosh completes 25 years, drops throwback video

Sonali will soon be seen in the second season of the newsroom drama The Broken News. The show also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Taurak Raina, Aakash Khurana and Kiran Kumar. The series, is directed by Vinay Waikul, and it will be available for streaming on ZEE5 from May 3.