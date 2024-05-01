Sonali Bendre gets nostalgic as Sarfarosh completes 25 years, drops throwback video

Sonali Bendre recently celebrated 25 years of her action thriller, Sarfarosh, starring Aamir Khan in the lead. The actress, who enjoys a huge fan following on X, shared a reel comprising snippets from the 1999 movie. The video also features popular tracks Is Deewane Ladke Ko, and Jo Haal Dil Ka.
Sonali captioned the video as: "25 years ago today... #aamirkhan #johnmatthewMatthan #25yearsofSarfarosh".
A fan commented on the video and said: "That chemistry was so authentic.. pure college wala love story". Another user said: "Peak Sonali Bendre". Another user said: "Old is gold."
Directed by John Matthew Matthan, the movie which revolves around an Indian police officer's quest to stop cross-border terrorism, also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Mukesh Rishi, Govind Namdeo, Pradeep Rawat and Shri Vallabh Vyas. The film received critical acclaim from critics and audiences and has attained cult status over the years.
Sonali will soon be seen in the second season of the newsroom drama The Broken News. The show also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Taurak Raina, Aakash Khurana and Kiran Kumar. The series, is directed by Vinay Waikul, and it will be available for streaming on ZEE5 from May 3.