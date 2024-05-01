Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan’s in-flight selfie breaks the internet
Get ready for a sonic boom! Beloved playback singers Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan sent the internet into a meltdown with a surprise selfie shared on Instagram. The two, often hailed as reigning queens of Bollywood music, were spotted mid-flight, smiles beaming and a hint of playful pout in the second photo.
Clad in travel chic – Sunidhi in a black and white outfit and Shreya sporting a cream top – the singers exuded effortless glamour even at 30,000 feet. The caption, a simple “SC SG break the internet,” proved enough to ignite a firestorm of comments.
Fans were quick to express their delight. “My playlist in a photograph,” wrote one, perfectly capturing the sentiment of many. Vishal Dadlani, another prominent musician, joked, “I want to be on that plane! Just to listen to the conversation!” Comments like “Two legendary Queens in one frame” and “The flight must have been a musical journey” echoed the collective awe.
The post received a wave of love from fellow celebrities too. Dia Mirza chimed in with a simple “Love you both,” while Salim Merchant declared them “Two of my favourite artists.” Jonita Gandhi, another talented singer, cleverly nudged a potential collaboration with, “Like this comment if you’re simping for a 2024 collab between these two.”
Sunidhi, known for her electrifying live performances and chart-topping hits like Dhoom Machale and Saami Saami, has consistently captivated audiences. Shreya, on the other hand, with her soulful vocals that have graced countless Bollywood classics, enjoys similar popularity.
While the reason for their flight remains unknown, one thing’s for sure: with these two powerhouses together, the destination is bound to be musical magic.