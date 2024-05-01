UK MP Barry Gardiner poses with Salman Khan at Wembley stadium, says ‘Tiger is Alive and is in London’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted in London’s iconic Wembley Stadium recently. This comes just weeks after a chilling incident where shots were fired outside his Mumbai residence. UK Member of Parliament, Barry Gardiner, took to social media to share photos with the Dabangg actor, sending fans into a frenzy. “Tiger is Alive and is in London,” Gardiner wrote, referencing Khan’s popular action franchise Ek Tha Tiger.
The pictures showed a relaxed Salman sporting a casual black ensemble, complete with sunglasses, drawing praise from fans. One fan gushed, “Casual jeans T-shirt only suits this man. No one can carry such simple clothes effortlessly.” Another hailed him as the “Megastar, the biggest crowd puller, biggest megastar of Indian cinema.”
The trip offered a sigh of relief for fans who were shaken by the firing incident outside Salman’s home in April. Two men on a motorbike reportedly fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments where the actor lives.
CCTV footage showed the accused, believed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, firing in the direction of Salman’s residence. The incident prompted authorities to heighten the actor’s security detail to Y-Plus, the highest level of protection in India. He was also authorised to carry a personal firearm and acquired an armoured vehicle for additional safety.
With the London trip, it seems Salman is taking a well-deserved break after the action-packed Tiger 3 dominated the box office. Fans are now eagerly waiting for his next move, on-screen and off!