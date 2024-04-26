Celebs

Salman Khan's adorable moment with neice Ayat at ‘Ruslaan’ premiere steals hearts

Sporting a casual ensemble of a red shirt paired with blue jeans, Salman radiated charm as he posed for the cameras
In frame: Salman Khan with Arpita Khan and her family
Salman Khan graced the premiere of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s latest film, Ruslaan, in Mumbai, captivating hearts not with his fashion flair but with a tender moment shared with his niece, Ayat. The red carpet spectacle was a showcase of familial affection as captured in a viral video shared by a paparazzi page.

Sporting a casual ensemble of a red shirt paired with blue jeans, Salman radiated charm as he posed for the cameras. Soon, Aayush arrived with Arpita Khan, Ayat, and Ahil. The highlight of the evening ensued when Salman tenderly planted a kiss on Ayat’s forehead. 

This heartwarming display comes just weeks after Salman was targeted in a shooting incident. Meanwhile, Ruslaan marks Aayush’s third film. His debut, Loveyatri, was launched in 2018 with Salman’s backing. Their most recent project together was the 2021 film Antim: The Final Truth.

In a recent interview, Aayush opened up about the online trolling he faced after his debut film’s performance. One particularly cruel comment compared him to a dog. Aayush said that this comment was a turning point for him. “I wanted my son and daughter to grow up and read good things about their father,” Aayush said. “This motivated me to become the person I am today.”

Salman Khan
Aayush Sharma
Ruslaan
Ayat

