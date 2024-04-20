Man arrested for sending a cab to Salman Khan’s residence in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi

A Ghaziabad resident has been apprehended for a peculiar prank involving a cab booking in the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and sent to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai’s Bandra locality. Salman, a prominent figure in the industry, resides with his parents, legendary screenwriter Salim Khan and Salma Khan, at Galaxy Apartments.
Rohit Tyagi, the accused, was arrested from his residence in Ghaziabad. The prankster intended to play a joke, police officials told media sources. Tyagi had reportedly booked a cab online, scheduling a trip from Salman’s residence to Bandra police station. The unsuspecting cab driver realised the prank upon reaching the given address, prompting him to complain.
The Bandra police, taking the incident seriously, registered a case against Tyagi under IPC sections 505 and 290 for public mischief and public nuisance, respectively. Tyagi was subsequently arrested and remanded to police custody. This incident surfaces soon after a shooting incident outside Salman Khan’s residence, with the Bishnoi gang’s involvement being probed.
Earlier this week, Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), residents of Champaran in Bihar, were arrested from Gujarat’s Bhuj in connection with the shooting. The police also disclosed that the two were in touch with Anmol Bishnoi, who claimed responsibility for the shooting, via internet calls.
The accused were promised INR 1 lakh upfront and an additional INR 3 lakh upon completion of the task. Investigations further unveiled that Sagar Pal was trained locally in West Champaran to use the weapon used in the attack and had conducted a recce of Salman’s farmhouse in Panvel days before deciding on Bandra for the firing.