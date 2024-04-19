Celebs

Vijay Sethupathi makes wheelchair-bound fan's day, takes selfie with her after voting

The actor, wearing a deep blue shirt with sleeves rolled up, engaged in polite conversations with other voters as well
Actor Vijay Sethupathi, popularly known as Tamil cinema's 'Makkal Selvan', has won the hearts of netizens by clicking a selfie with an elderly woman in a wheelchair, while exercising his franchise at a polling station in Chennai, Tamil Nadu during the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.

A circulating video on the internet shows the bespectacled actor shaking hands with the elderly lady in a wheelchair, touching her feet, seeking blessings, and taking a selfie with her.

Vijay's warm gesture left the old woman amazed. The Tughlaq Durbar actor was dressed in a deep blue shirt with rolled-up sleeves.

Fans expressed their admiration on social media, with comments like: "This is why he is Makkal Selvan" and "Lovely gesture". Vijay, who was most recently seen in action in the web series Farzi and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, came with his wife to vote.

While waiting in the queue, Sethupathi, wearing a deep blue shirt with sleeves rolled up, was seen engaged in polite conversations with other voters. He then waited patiently for his turn to cast his vote as the officials on duty in the polling booth completed the formalities.

After voting, Vijay posed for the paps gathered outside, proudly displaying his inked index finger to signify that he had cast his vote.

Earlier in the day, Tamil cinema stars, starting with Ajith Kumar and including Rajinikanth and Dhanush, streamed into polling booths to exercise their democratic right.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay was last seen in Merry Christmas. He has Viduthalai Part 2 in the pipeline.

