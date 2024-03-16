Coke Studio Tamil Season 2's next is Roar-a Yethu, sung by Vijay Sethupathi, Arunraja Kamaraj and Sean Roldan

The fourth single from the second season of Coke Studio Tamil Season 2 is an electrifying fusion of music and cricket. The energy-packed anthem Roar-a Yethu dropped ahead of the IPL season and is dedicated to the Chennai Super Kings. What's interesting is that the track brings together the dynamic trio of Vijay Sethupathi alongside singer and director Arunraja Kamaraj and composer, musician, and lyricist Sean Roldan.

The song captures the essence of a cricket fan’s excitement, highlighting the desire for triumph. The Chennai team have carved an indelible mark in the cricket landscape, embodying the essence of resilience and success. Roar-a Yethu pays homage to this legacy, seamlessly weaving the energy and spirit of the Chennai team.

The latest track unfolds as a symphony of diverse instruments poised to captivate the audience. This song is not just a musical collaboration; it's a cultural celebration as well as it encapsulates the rich history of Tamil Nadu, its resilience and progress of people while celebrating deep-rooted culture and language.

Talking about the anthem, Vijay Sethupathi tells us,"We feel Roar-a Yethu is the anthem that will motivate players to give their all on the field, a desire shared by every fan. With its perfect blend of harmonies and lyrics, it stands as the ultimate team chant. Sean Roldan's brilliant composition, alongside Arunraja's lyrics, marks a delightful collaboration."