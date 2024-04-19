Stars exercise their franchise: Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar and others cast their votes in Chennai Lok Sabha polls

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, famous actors like Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, and Sivakarthikeyan were seen at voting booths in Chennai. They came out to vote in Tamil Nadu’s ongoing elections.
Ajith was among the earliest to cast his vote in Chennai, arriving at 6:45 am. Pictures of the star at the voting booth were also shared on X. Later, Rajinikanth and Sivakarthikeyan also voted, posing for photos with their inked fingers.
Kamal Haasan also went to vote and was spotted at a polling station in the city. Photos shared on X showed him inside the voting area casting his vote. Kamal is the leader of the MNM party but isn't running for office this time.
After voting, Rajinikanth, Ajith, and Sivakarthikeyan spoke to the press, encouraging everyone to fulfil their civic duty. More stars from the film industry are expected to vote on Friday.
Rajinikanth voted at the Poes Garden booth, Dhanush at St Francis Xavier School, TTK Road, and Vijay Sethupathi at Chennai High School in Kilpauk. Voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 started on April 19, with Tamil Nadu voting in the first phase.
Accompanied by his team, Rajinikanth greeted everyone at the polling booth and showed his inked finger to photographers and videographers. Videos of Rajinikanth voting were widely shared on social media, and he was surrounded by fans as he left the polling booth.