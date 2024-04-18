'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty shares pics from his meet-up with 'legendary Mohanlal sir'

He wrote in the caption: "An honour and a pleasure to meet the legendary @mohanlal sir.”

Mohanlal wore a grey shirt paired with a mundu, while the Kantara director-actor opted for a white shirt, complemented by a plain white mundu. Pragathi was spotted in a pink suit.

The pictures of Rishab and Mohanlal drew the attention of the fans and the audience.

Netizens took to the comments section and praised both actors.

One user wrote: “The complete actor, mohanlal lalettan.”