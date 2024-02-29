Sunny Hinduja ventures into South cinema with a Malayalam project

Popular actor Sunny Hinduja is all set to make his debut in south cinema with the Malayalam project, Hello Mummy, a fantasy comedy. While details about the project remain under wraps, Sunny is brimming with excitement as he gears up to commence the film's shoot in the first week of March in Kochi.

The Aspirants, The Railway Men, and Bhaukaal actor said, "I aspire to explore diverse genres of cinema and extend my reach to regional languages across India. Eventually, I aim to venture into international cinema, but I believe in commencing my journey from India.”

Talking about his Malayalam project, he said, "Interestingly, the director of my debut Malayalam film reached out to me with genuine affection, which touched my heart. I don't solely select projects; rather, it's the love and support of people that guide me towards my choices. I embraced this project with enthusiasm, recognising the rich content-driven nature of Malayalam cinema.”

Sunny said that Malayalam films often engage in meaningful dialogues, which he deeply admires.“When offered the opportunity to be part of Hello Mummy, I was thrilled. Despite language differences, I view them as surmountable challenges, particularly since my dialogue in ​Malayalam in the film is limited.”

Elaborating on why he agreed to accept the script, Sunny said, "I've heard commendable things about co-stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sharaf U Dheen, and I eagerly anticipate collaborating with them. Hello Mummy is scripted by Sanjo Joseph and directed by Vaishakh Elans." The actor says that the captivating script was the primary reason ​that made him accept the script.