Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit stun in rare throwback picture from ‘Devdas’ premiere

While it’s been 22 years since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas hit the theatre screens, its impact remains unchanged even in today’s time. The movie, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit in key roles, is based on a Bengali novel of the same name. Recently, a rare picture of the film’s leading ladies has been making rounds on the internet.
The picture, which is from a premiere that was held in Mumbai, shows a young Aishwarya and Madhuri side by side, smiling brightly. The stars look stunning in their glittery blush pink and black sarees. Ever since the photo surfaced online, fans have been gushing over the two B-town beauties.
In addition to Madhuri and Aishwarya, the Mumbai premiere was also attended by lead actor Shah Rukh, Madhuri’s husband Shriram Nene and renowned painter MF Hussain among others.
Devdas, which became one of the highest-grossing films in the year 2002, also transcended borders when it premiered at the Cannes Festival Festival. The film's success continued as it swept the 50th National Film Awards, taking home five awards including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Female Playback Singer.
In July last year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house, Bhansali Productions, commemorated Devdas' 21st anniversary on Instagram with a video. “Embarking on an enchanting journey where love knows no bounds, Dev’s longing for Paro, intertwined with Chunni’s unwavering friendship and Chandramukhi’s soulful solace, creates a tapestry of emotions that still resonates today #21YearsOfDevdas,” the caption read.
The video was a trip down memory lane, featuring some memorable moments from the film, set to the tunes of Silsila Ye Chahat Ka.