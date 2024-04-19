Ranveer Singh grooves with Atlee, Aditi Shankar at Aishwarya Shankar’s wedding

Director Shankar’s daughter, Aishwarya Shankar, tied the knot with Tarun Karthikeyan in Chennai on April 15 in a grand ceremony. The wedding was attended by several celebrities including Vikram, Suriya, Nayanthara, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Janhvi Kapoor. Pictures and videos of the celebration, particularly featuring Ranveer Singh, Atlee, and Aditi Shankar, have become viral sensations.
Aditi, the filmmaker’s younger daughter, shared moments from her sister’s wedding on Instagram, expressing excitement about dancing with Ranveer and Atlee. She posted pictures of their dance, describing the evening as memorable. Keerthy complimented Aditi’s energy, while Ranveer expressed his enjoyment of the night's festivities.
Videos of Ranveer and Atlee enjoying themselves circulated among fans. In one clip, Ranveer was seen assisting Atlee with his outfit before they hit the dance floor, showcasing their moves to popular Tamil songs. Aditi joins them, accompanied by drummer Sivamani. Shankar’s son Arjit also joins in the fun onstage.
Shankar is currently busy shooting Game Changer with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, marking his debut in Telugu cinema. Atlee, known for directing Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan last year, is yet to announce his next project, with speculation suggesting a collaboration with Allu Arjun. Ranveer, last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is gearing up for Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone, reprising his role as Simmba.