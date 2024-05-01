Jerry Seinfeld says he cannot crack his signature jokes in the current social climate

As an example, the comedian recalled an episode of Seinfeld with a storyline that might not fly today, saying, "We did an episode of the series in the nineties where Kramer decides to start a business of having homeless people pull rickshaws because, as he says, 'They’re outside anyway.' Do you think I could get that episode on the air today?"

"We would write a different joke with Kramer and the rickshaw today. We wouldn’t do that joke. We’d come up with another joke," he added.