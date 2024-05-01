Rani Mukerji meets Aamir Khan, Ira Khan after a long time, poses for pics

Rani Mukerji recently met actor Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira Khan for a fun evening. Ira took to her Instagram stories to share pictures from the gathering, with the caption, “After soooo long” with several heart emojis, which also featured her husband, Nupur Shikare.
In the snap, Rani looked beautiful in brown attire and oversized glasses, while Aamir chose a white and blue outfit. Ira radiated elegance in a black dress with white flower prints and Nupur donned a pastel shirt. Ira also shared a selfie featuring her and Rani, both of them smiling and sporting some funny expressions.
Rani and Aamir have shared the screen on multiple occasions in hit movies like Talaash, Ghulam and Mangal Pandey: The Rising during the 90’s and 2000’s.
On the work front, Aamir is currently working on Sitare Zameen Par. He was last seen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chadda. A remake of Tom Hank's classic film Forrest Gump, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya. After the project’s release, Aamir took a break from acting to focus on his family.
On the other hand, Rani was last seen in the movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway which was released last year. The film directed by Ashima Chibber, narrates the story of a grieving mother whose children were taken by the Norwegian foster care system.