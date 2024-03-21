Kajol sends out love for cousin Rani Mukerji; 'Saathiya' actress celebrates birthday with paps

Rani Mukherji, aka Tina Malhotra of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, turned 46 today (March 21) and her fans have been showering her with love since last night. Other than her admirers online, we also saw a sweet wish from her cousin-actress Kajol who took to her social media handle and shared a photo of the two from last year's Durga Puja celebrations.

Kajol is seen wearing a golden saree, with a red border, and a matching heavily embellished blouse. Her hair is tied in a bun and she has rounded off the look with big maroon bindi, and matching bangles.

Rani, on the other hand, is sporting a golden saree with a sky-blue border. They are posing against the backdrop of Goddess Durga's idol.

Sharing the photo Kajol wrote, "Happy happy birthday #RaniMukerji... may this year be filled with moments that make u smile and laugh."

Kajol wishes birthday girl Rani Mukherji