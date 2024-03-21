Kajol sends out love for cousin Rani Mukerji; 'Saathiya' actress celebrates birthday with paps

Rani Mukherji, aka Tina Malhotra of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, turned 46 today (March 21) and her fans have been showering her with love since last night. Other than her admirers online, we also saw a sweet wish from her cousin-actress Kajol who took to her social media handle and shared a photo of the two from last year's Durga Puja celebrations.
Kajol is seen wearing a golden saree, with a red border, and a matching heavily embellished blouse. Her hair is tied in a bun and she has rounded off the look with big maroon bindi, and matching bangles.
Rani, on the other hand, is sporting a golden saree with a sky-blue border. They are posing against the backdrop of Goddess Durga's idol.
Sharing the photo Kajol wrote, "Happy happy birthday #RaniMukerji... may this year be filled with moments that make u smile and laugh."
Meanwhile, Rani celebrated her birthday a day in advance with the paparazzi. Yesterday, the shutterbugs were stationed outside her house and the actress cut two cakes. Dressed in a flowy white fit and retro sunglasses, the actress made quite a fashion statement.
On the work front, Rani was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, directed by Ashima Chibber. The film also starred Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.
It was inspired by the real-life story of an Indian couple living in Norway whose children were taken by the government-run Child Protective Services. The legal drama was released theatrically on March 17, 2023, and is currently streaming on Netflix.
Next up, Rani is gearing up for Mardaani 3. The film is scheduled to hit floors in 2024 but no official confirmation has been shared by makers as of yet.