Alia Bhatt celebrates 31st birthday with fans and paparazzi, cuts a cake with ‘Raha’s mom’ written on it.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt turned 31 on Friday and celebrated with a heartwarming gesture for her fans and the media. Stepping out in a casual outfit, Alia interacted with the crowd and even cut a cake with a special message: ‘Raha's mom.’ The actress, who recently embraced motherhood with husband Ranbir Kapoor, couldn’t hide her delight, exclaiming, “How sweet!”
Alia then closed her eyes before blowing out the candles to make a wish. Taking a small slice of the cake, a birthday song from the paparazzi filled the air. A clip of the celebrations was shared on Instagram by a paparazzi page. “She's so lovely!" a fan gushed in the comments, echoing the sentiment of many. Another chimed in, “Alia is great, but 'Raha's mom' hits differently.”
Birthday wishes poured in from Alia’s loved ones. Her mother, Soni Razdan, penned a heartfelt message, expressing her immense love for her daughter. Shaheen Bhatt, Alia’s sister, showered her with love, calling her ‘greatest gift, best friend,’ and'soulmate’ in a super cute social media post.
On the work front, 2023 was a golden year for Alia. She made her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone, charmed audiences in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, and secured the prestigious Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards. Fans eagerly await her upcoming project, Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala.