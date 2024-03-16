Alia Bhatt celebrates 31st birthday with fans and paparazzi, cuts a cake with ‘Raha’s mom’ written on it.

Alia then closed her eyes before blowing out the candles to make a wish. Taking a small slice of the cake, a birthday song from the paparazzi filled the air. A clip of the celebrations was shared on Instagram by a paparazzi page. “She's so lovely!" a fan gushed in the comments, echoing the sentiment of many. Another chimed in, “Alia is great, but 'Raha's mom' hits differently.”