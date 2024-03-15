Alia Bhatt celebrates 31st birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and loved ones at an intimate dinner

Actress Alia Bhatt who turns 31 today celebrated her birthday with a cosy and private dinner at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. Clad in a stylish metallic top and denim, the actress was all smiles as she arrived at the restaurant. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor perfectly complemented her with an all-black outfit.
While the couple’s daughter, Raha, was missing from the bash, dad Ranbir offered a sweet tribute by sporting a t-shirt with her name printed on it.
Among the other guests who joined the celebration were the actress’ close friends Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Mehta, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan.
Wishes have been pouring in for the actress from fans, family and friends. Neetu, in an Instagram post, called her “our sunshine,” Her mother Soni Razdan declared her love in a sonnet’s rhyme, and Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, in a burst of emojis, dubbed her “greatest gift” and a “wary little fairy.”
Alia’s last year's London birthday bash, with Ranbir by her side, was a cosy affair. Photos shared by the actress captured the warmth: a wish whispered over a chocolate cake, a hug with Ranbir, and loved ones gathered for laughter and joy. Even the dessert paid tribute, with “30 years of sunshine” melting sweetly on the plate.
On the work front, the Brahmastra star is quite packed with upcoming projects including Jigra, Love and War and Jee Le Zaraa.