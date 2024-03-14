Alia Bhatt unveils her film selection process, reveals what SS Rajamouli advised her

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently offered a glimpse into her process for choosing films. Speaking at an event alongside Huma Abedin, Alia candidly discussed her career trajectory, the sage advice she received, and a surprising secret weapon.
One of the biggest questions on fans’ minds? How does Alia consistently land such captivating and diverse roles? Sharing wisdom gleaned from the legendary director SS Rajamouli, Alia revealed, “I was struggling with film choices, so I turned to him for guidance. His advice was simple yet profound: ‘Do it with love. Even if the film itself falls short, the audience will see that passion burning in your eyes, and that creates a connection.’” This mantra of prioritising passion for the craft seems to be a cornerstone of Alia’s selection process.
But beyond raw passion, Alia acknowledged the role of luck, particularly in the early stages of her career. “There’s no denying I've been fortunate,” she admitted. “While hard work is essential, a healthy dose of luck is a major factor. Initially, I took on the projects that came my way. Thankfully, they offered a good variety. But honestly, I believe in the power of giving back what you receive. I have a short attention span and get bored easily, so keeping things fresh and diverse is crucial for me.”
Alia’s filmography reflects this desire for variety. She’s currently gearing up for the release of Jigra, her second venture as a producer. Her upcoming projects include Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif, solidifying her.
From her Hollywood debut to captivating performances and venturing into production, Alia’s career is a testament to her dedication, talent, and a dash of serendipity.