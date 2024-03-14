Alia Bhatt unveils her film selection process, reveals what SS Rajamouli advised her

One of the biggest questions on fans’ minds? How does Alia consistently land such captivating and diverse roles? Sharing wisdom gleaned from the legendary director SS Rajamouli, Alia revealed, “I was struggling with film choices, so I turned to him for guidance. His advice was simple yet profound: ‘Do it with love. Even if the film itself falls short, the audience will see that passion burning in your eyes, and that creates a connection.’” This mantra of prioritising passion for the craft seems to be a cornerstone of Alia’s selection process.