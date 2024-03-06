Alia Bhatt to headline new ‘spy universe’ film, confirms YRF’s CEO

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is set to headline a film within the popular YRF spy universe, confirmed by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani. This marks a thrilling new chapter for the ambitious franchise, known for its high-octane action and A-list stars.

At an event, Akshaye proudly declared the YRF spy universe a “financial and cultural juggernaut,” highlighting its status as a studio powerhouse. He then dropped the highly anticipated news, “Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy universe film!”