Alia Bhatt to headline new ‘spy universe’ film, confirms YRF’s CEO

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is set to headline a film within the popular YRF spy universe, confirmed by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani. This marks a thrilling new chapter for the ambitious franchise, known for its high-octane action and A-list stars.
At an event, Akshaye proudly declared the YRF spy universe a “financial and cultural juggernaut,” highlighting its status as a studio powerhouse. He then dropped the highly anticipated news, “Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy universe film!”
While details remain shrouded in secrecy, Akshaye did reveal that filming begins later this year. Reports suggest Alia will team up with Sharvari Wagh, with both actresses portraying super-agents in this action-packed extravaganza.
This announcement adds another exciting chapter to the ever-expanding YRF spy universe. Films like Tiger starring Salman Khan, War featuring Hrithik Roshan, and the recent blockbuster Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan have all established this franchise as a force to be reckoned with.
The action doesn’t stop there. War 2, starring Hrithik alongside NTR Jr and Kiara Advani, is already in the pipeline, helmed by director Ayan Mukerji. Additionally, fans can look forward to Pathaan 2 and the highly anticipated crossover film Tiger vs Pathaan.
With Alia joining the ranks of YRF’s elite spy squad, the future of the franchise promises an electrifying blend of action, intrigue, and undeniable star power.