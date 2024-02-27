Alia Bhatt’s minimalist chic stuns at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday bash

Alia Bhatt never fails to capture the spotlight with her fashion choices, and her recent appearance at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday bash was no exception. Proving that elegance resides in simplicity, Alia served up a lesson in minimalist chic, dazzling in an off-white silk kurta set.
Celebrity stylist Ami Patel unveiled the captivating look on Instagram, captioning it, “Mirrors don't lie.” The photos showcased Alia’s radiant self in the stunning ensemble, adorned with minimal yet impactful glam.
The outfit, courtesy of Raw Mango, offered a sophisticated twist on the classic kurta-pant set, making it a perfect addition to any bridesmaid's wardrobe for daytime festivities. It featured an off-white Anarkali, its round neckline adorned with intricate bronze-gold embroidery. Quarter sleeves with embellished cuffs accentuated the cinched waistline, leading to a free-flowing, pleated skirt that fell gracefully to the calf. Delicate floral appliqués in off-white and brown hues added a subtle touch of whimsy, while a gota-patti border completed the look with a touch of traditional elegance.
The matching flared palazzo pants mirrored the embroidery on the kurta’s hem, creating a cohesive and harmonious ensemble. To add a touch of ethereal charm, Alia draped a matching organza dupatta over her shoulders. The dupatta’s gold polka dot thread embroidery and gota patti embellishments complemented the entire look beautifully.
Alia’s accessory choices further emphasised the minimalist theme. Statement rings, dainty jhumkis, and gold Kohlapuri-style platform heels added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the outfit. Her hairstyle echoed the simplicity, with loose, silky-straight locks parted in the centre.
For makeup, Alia opted for a no-makeup look that perfectly complemented the elegance of the outfit. Feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, a dewy base, and a hint of rouge on her cheeks and nose created a strawberry makeup effect. Glossy pink lips and subtle pink eyeshadow added a touch of colour, keeping the overall look fresh and understated.
Alia’s minimalist approach to fashion yet again proves that true style lies in the subtle details and the confidence with which one carries themselves.