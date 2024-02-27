Alia Bhatt’s minimalist chic stuns at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday bash

Alia Bhatt never fails to capture the spotlight with her fashion choices, and her recent appearance at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday bash was no exception. Proving that elegance resides in simplicity, Alia served up a lesson in minimalist chic, dazzling in an off-white silk kurta set.

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel unveiled the captivating look on Instagram, captioning it, “Mirrors don't lie.” The photos showcased Alia’s radiant self in the stunning ensemble, adorned with minimal yet impactful glam.