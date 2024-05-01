Suhana Khan steps out in glam purple outfit; netizens call her ‘a diva'

Suhana Khan has been garnering praise from netizens for making a fashion statement as she stepped out for an event last night. The young actress, who attended Lux’s celebration of 100 years, exuded sophistication and grace by flaunting a purple off-shoulder dress with puffed sleeves.

On the side of the mini dress was a pleated train that elevated her look. The dress also featured a pleated overlapping design on the torso with a figure-hugging silhouette. For accessories, she chose gold rings and statement earrings that perfectly complemented her outfit. Her glittery pumps added a glam quotient to the ensemble. With winged liner, berry-toned lips and darkened eyebrows, her makeup was on point.

The 23-year-oldsuh actress’ dress was also a subtle shoutout to the Kolkata Knight Riders. Suhana took to her Instagram to share a peek into her look and wrote, “KKR colours tonight.”

Take a look at the Story: