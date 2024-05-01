Suhana Khan steps out in glam purple outfit; netizens call her ‘a diva'

has been garnering praise from netizens for making a fashion statement as she stepped out for an event last night. The young actress, who attended Lux’s celebration of 100 years, exuded sophistication and grace by flaunting a purple off-shoulder dress with puffed sleeves.
On the side of the mini dress was a pleated train that elevated her look. The dress also featured a pleated overlapping design on the torso with a figure-hugging silhouette. For accessories, she chose gold rings and statement earrings that perfectly complemented her outfit. Her glittery pumps added a glam quotient to the ensemble. With winged liner, berry-toned lips and darkened eyebrows, her makeup was on point.
The 23-year-oldsuh actress’ dress was also a subtle shoutout to the Kolkata Knight Riders. Suhana took to her Instagram to share a peek into her look and wrote, “KKR colours tonight.”
As pictures and videos of the star kid surfaced online, people began gushing over her look, calling her ‘a diva’ and appreciating her elegance.
Suhana is all set to be Lux’s new brand ambassador, taking after her father Shah Rukh Khan’s footsteps. During his time as the brand ambassador, Shah Rukh was often seen in advertisements alongside popular actresses including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hema Malini, Juhi Chawla and Sridevi.
Last year, Suhana made her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix movie The Archies, which also starred Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda in key roles. She will soon be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s King, where she will share the screen with Shah Rukh.