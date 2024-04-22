Anjan Dutt’s ‘Chaalchitra Ekhon’ pays homage to director Mrinal Sen

Anjan Dutt’s next directorial Chaalchitro Ekhon is an enigmatic homage to the iconic Bengali director Mrinal Sen. Set in the 1980s the film traverses the life and times of the director in an era gone by specifically into the genesis of his movie Chalchitra.
Interestingly, in what seems to be the first of its kind release, the movie will both grace the silver screens and the OTT platform Hoichoi on May 10 as announced by the makers through an official poster release today.
Even before its theatrical release, the movie has done the rounds of Film Festivals and has been graced with the Special Jury Award at the Kolkata International Film Festival for Innovation in Moving Images and the Best Actor award for Anjan Dutt at the Dhaka International Film Festival.
Dutt steps into the character of Kunal Sen bordering on the image of Mrinal Sen with Bidipta Chakraborty playing his wife and debutant Sawon Chakraborty portrays Ranjan Dutt, based on the life of a young Anjan Dutt. At the core of the movie is the relationship between a mentor and mentee.
Anjan Dutt comments, “Mrinal Sen's impact on Indian cinema is immeasurable; he didn't just make films, he reshaped narratives, challenged conventions, and inspired generations of filmmakers. Chaalchitra Ekhon not only pays homage to Sen's cinematic brilliance but also seeks to ignite a new wave of appreciation for his enduring legacy.”
The movie is set to release in select theatres like Nandan and Radha Studio to give the audience a complete cinematic experience with the charismatic setting, dialogues and music by Neel Dutt.