Anjan Dutt’s ‘Chaalchitra Ekhon’ pays homage to director Mrinal Sen

Anjan Dutt’s next directorial Chaalchitro Ekhon is an enigmatic homage to the iconic Bengali director Mrinal Sen. Set in the 1980s the film traverses the life and times of the director in an era gone by specifically into the genesis of his movie Chalchitra.

Interestingly, in what seems to be the first of its kind release, the movie will both grace the silver screens and the OTT platform Hoichoi on May 10 as announced by the makers through an official poster release today.