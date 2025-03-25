Kahaani 3 confirmed: Vidya Balan, Sujoy Ghosh reportedly reuniting for the third instalment

A decade after the release of the critically acclaimed thriller Kahaani (2012) and its sequel Kahaani 2 (2016), there is growing speculation that Vidya Balan and director Sujoy Ghosh may be reuniting for Kahaani 3. If these reports are confirmed, the third instalment could potentially feature several cast members from the original film.

When is Kahaani 3 releasing? What is the script about?

According to sources, a script has been finalized for the threequel and Vidya Balan has reportedly already expressed her agreement to participate in Kahaani 3. Although there has been no official announcement, industry whispers indicate that Ghosh's team has started reaching out to the original cast members, which raises the possibility of welcoming back Parambrata Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Saswata Chatterjee. If these developments prove true, fans may have the chance to see Vidya’s character once again, along with the immensely popular Bob Biswas, Rana, and Khan.