Kahaani 3 confirmed: Vidya Balan, Sujoy Ghosh reportedly reuniting for the third instalment

A decade after the release of the critically acclaimed thriller Kahaani (2012) and its sequel Kahaani 2 (2016), there is growing speculation that Vidya Balan and director Sujoy Ghosh may be reuniting for Kahaani 3. If these reports are confirmed, the third instalment could potentially feature several cast members from the original film.
According to sources, a script has been finalized for the threequel and Vidya Balan has reportedly already expressed her agreement to participate in Kahaani 3. Although there has been no official announcement, industry whispers indicate that Ghosh's team has started reaching out to the original cast members, which raises the possibility of welcoming back Parambrata Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Saswata Chatterjee. If these developments prove true, fans may have the chance to see Vidya’s character once again, along with the immensely popular Bob Biswas, Rana, and Khan.
Kahaani (2012) marked a significant point in Vidya Balan's career, establishing her as a leading figure in the industry and earning her both box-office success and critical acclaim. The film tells the story of Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman who travels to Kolkata to search for her missing husband. As she navigates the city rich with secrets, the narrative unfolds with unexpected twists, culminating in an astonishing climax that continues to captivate audiences.
The film received widespread praise for its intense storyline, strong female protagonist, and an authentic portrayal of Kolkata. Saswata Chatterjee's chilling performance as the assassin Bob Biswas became particularly iconic. A sequel was released in 2016, featuring a completely different plot.