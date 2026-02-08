Vijay Sethupathi to join Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’?

The impressive cast at Ramayana includes Ranbir Kapoor (Sita), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Yash (Ravana), and Ravie Dubey (Lakshman). It is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, and is one of the most ambitious films ever made in Hindi cinema.

The producers are preparing for the upcoming premiere of their film. It will be held at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, on 27th March, in conjunction with the celebration of Ram Navami. At this ceremony, attendees will see the introduction of all the characters and the entire visual universe of Ramayana for the very first time.

The official guest list is yet to be made public however, it is believed that the film's main stars, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash are expected to attend. There are also expected to be many Bollywood stars in attendance with Ranbir inviting his family and close friends himself to the event. Ramayana Part I is expected in theatres this Diwali while Ramayana Part II will be released for Diwali 2027.