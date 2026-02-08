Vijay Sethupathi to join Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’?

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has gotten even larger and possibly more powerful since it's announcement coupled with the plans for a Diwali release, they've been able to create significant excitement around this project because of its huge scale and all-star cast. But more recently, there's been a lot of buzz surrounding a casting change with reports suggesting that Vijay Sethupathi may join the already awesome and impressive group of actors contributing to this epic tale.
Vijay Sethupathi is reportedly in discussions for the role of Vibhishana, who serves as the brother of Ravana. The role is a crucial one in the Ramayana, representing duty, morality, and righteousness. Vibhishana famously chooses to support Lord Ram over his own brother in the battle between good and evil. Due to his success in playing such multifaceted and richly nuanced characters, fans have excitedly reacted to the idea of him assuming the role of Vibhishan.
The impressive cast at Ramayana includes Ranbir Kapoor (Sita), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Yash (Ravana), and Ravie Dubey (Lakshman). It is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, and is one of the most ambitious films ever made in Hindi cinema.
The producers are preparing for the upcoming premiere of their film. It will be held at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, on 27th March, in conjunction with the celebration of Ram Navami. At this ceremony, attendees will see the introduction of all the characters and the entire visual universe of Ramayana for the very first time.
The official guest list is yet to be made public however, it is believed that the film's main stars, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash are expected to attend. There are also expected to be many Bollywood stars in attendance with Ranbir inviting his family and close friends himself to the event. Ramayana Part I is expected in theatres this Diwali while Ramayana Part II will be released for Diwali 2027.