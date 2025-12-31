Ranbir Kapoor's "Love and War" release delayed to mid 2026, team "Ramayana" disappointed

The unexpected delay of "Love and War" may affect Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming release plan. The delays have negatively impacted the filming schedule for Ranbir Kapoor's next project, "Ramayana," by creating a domino effect throughout the production team, leaving many in the "Ramayana" production team disappointed.

Reports also indicate that the film will not be released before June 2026, as the filming is going to continue until May 2026. They had originally planned for a release in June 2026, but now that option has been completely eliminated.

How "Love and War" impacted Ranbir Kapoor's "Ramayana"

Due to the extended delays with "Love and War," the production team of the "Ramayana" film was expected to start planning after having had a comfortable six-month break following the conclusion of "Love and War." However, members of the "Ramayana" production team are reportedly disappointed at the fact that the window between the release of both films has decreased significantly. The situation has allegedly caused scheduling challenges across departments.