Ranbir Kapoor's "Love and War" release delayed to mid 2026, team "Ramayana" disappointed

The unexpected delay of "Love and War" may affect Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming release plan. The delays have negatively impacted the filming schedule for Ranbir Kapoor's next project, "Ramayana," by creating a domino effect throughout the production team, leaving many in the "Ramayana" production team disappointed.
Reports also indicate that the film will not be released before June 2026, as the filming is going to continue until May 2026. They had originally planned for a release in June 2026, but now that option has been completely eliminated.
Due to the extended delays with "Love and War," the production team of the "Ramayana" film was expected to start planning after having had a comfortable six-month break following the conclusion of "Love and War." However, members of the "Ramayana" production team are reportedly disappointed at the fact that the window between the release of both films has decreased significantly. The situation has allegedly caused scheduling challenges across departments.
The extended filming timeline has caused the budget for "Love and War" to increase from the initial estimate. Since it requires additional shooting days, it creates additional costs for hiring the actors for extra days of filming. Most importantly, despite the delay, the excitement for "Love and War" is still very high.
This is largely because the film is set to star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, and it will be the first collaboration between Bhansali and Ranbir after almost 20 years. Additionally, it has been reported that the first glimpse of the film may come out in January 2026, although this has not been confirmed yet.
The producers are currently looking at either an August or September 2026 release date, with a release date announcement expected soon. Because there have been so many delays in the current production of "Love and War," Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal's calendars are blocked out until May 2026, preventing them from taking on any other jobs until that time.