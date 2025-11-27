Is SLB’s Love & War truly inspired by Raj Kapoor’s Sangam? Here’s what we know

However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has denied that the movie Love & War is a remake of Sangam. He has made it clear that although he has great respect for Raj Kapoor, Love & War is not a movie with historical-era elements, such as horse-drawn carriages, like Sangam. Love & War will appeal to a newer, more contemporary audience with its emotional depth and character arcs.

Despite speculation surrounding Ranbir Kapoor's (Raj Kapoor's grandson) casting as a possible sign of continuity with Sangam, SLB and his team have said the story of Love & War is new and independent of Sangam.

To sum up, Love & War can take some of the themes from Sangam; however, it’s not a remake. SLB has paid tribute to Sangam but not copied it. The goal seems to provide a story that resonates now while referencing the film industry’s past. How well the film tells its story and whether viewers feel that there is a connection between Sangam and Love & War will determine the ultimate judgment of the film.