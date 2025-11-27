Is SLB’s Love & War truly inspired by Raj Kapoor’s Sangam? Here’s what we know

There are speculations that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War may have been influenced by Raj Kapoor's famous movie Sangam due to how similar the two movies' plotlines are. There are also many claims that Love and War adapted ideas from Sangam. In response to these claims, Bhansali has since stated that although he respects and admires Raj Kapoor's work, he considers the script for Love and War an original contemporary piece; thus, he prefers to think of it as an homage rather than a tribute or copy of Sangam.
Earlier this year, several sources reported that Love & War is based upon or inspired by the hit 1964 movie Sangam, due to many of the story elements used for both productions sharing similar themes like friendship, love and loss. Specifically, the common elements between these two movies are a love triangle involving very good friends, betrayal, emotional turmoil and war.
However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has denied that the movie Love & War is a remake of Sangam. He has made it clear that although he has great respect for Raj Kapoor, Love & War is not a movie with historical-era elements, such as horse-drawn carriages, like Sangam. Love & War will appeal to a newer, more contemporary audience with its emotional depth and character arcs.
Despite speculation surrounding Ranbir Kapoor's (Raj Kapoor's grandson) casting as a possible sign of continuity with Sangam, SLB and his team have said the story of Love & War is new and independent of Sangam.
To sum up, Love & War can take some of the themes from Sangam; however, it’s not a remake. SLB has paid tribute to Sangam but not copied it. The goal seems to provide a story that resonates now while referencing the film industry’s past. How well the film tells its story and whether viewers feel that there is a connection between Sangam and Love & War will determine the ultimate judgment of the film.
