Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande shares updates about her health as she recovers from COVID

Frankie Grande shared that his sister Ariana Grande is "doing well" after her recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

The 42-year-old actor offered the encouraging update just days after Ariana revealed on social media that she had contracted the virus while promoting the Wicked: For Good movie.

Does Ariana Grande have COVID? Is she better now?

“She’s doing well,” he told a media portal during the Daryn Carp at the 2025 Out100 Celebration in Los Angeles. “As her brother, I send her all the love and healing vibes in the world. She’s working so much.”

“We’ve all had COVID at this point,” he continued. “We know that she’s going to be fine.”