Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande shares updates about her health as she recovers from COVID

Frankie Grande shared that his sister Ariana Grande is "doing well" after her recent COVID-19 diagnosis.
The 42-year-old actor offered the encouraging update just days after Ariana revealed on social media that she had contracted the virus while promoting the Wicked: For Good movie.
“She’s doing well,” he told a media portal during the Daryn Carp at the 2025 Out100 Celebration in Los Angeles. “As her brother, I send her all the love and healing vibes in the world. She’s working so much.”
“We’ve all had COVID at this point,” he continued. “We know that she’s going to be fine.”
Ariana plays Glinda in the newly released Wicked: For Good and Frankie praised Ariana's performance.
“I’ve seen it four times now and it’s spectacular,” he said. “It gets better every single time. I learn something new about my sister’s character every single time I watch her. Her acting is masterful. Her craft is on full display, and I encourage everybody to go see it.”
Ariana will also be seen in a popular franchise soon as she is filming the fourth installment in the Meet the Parents franchise, Focker-In-Law, in October. She spoke to Nicole Kidman for an interview last month and talked about her daily routine.
"Just to be a fly on the wall, what’s your day like tomorrow? Do you work out? Do you meditate? Give us your secrets,’ Nicole asks.
‘Tomorrow, I have an early call time – not too early,’ Ariana says and shares that her call-time is 5:30am. ‘What?! That to me is insanely early,’ Nicole replied.
Ariana continued, I’ll try to wake up and get some steps in before – I’ll try to be gentle. If I’m not feeling like I have the energy, I won’t. And then I’ll do a little medi in the car. I use my drives to either listen to music in my headphones and zone out a little bit or do a meditation, or both, depending on how long the drive is.’