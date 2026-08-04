Ariana Grande breaks silence on planned hiatus from public life during Chicago show

Ariana Grande has spoken out for the first time since her representatives announced she will be taking a step back from public life following the conclusion of her Eternal Sunshine Tour in September.
Taking to the stage for the first of three back-to-back shows at Chicago’s United Centre, Ariana emotionally addressed her fans to dispel speculation that ongoing public chatter surrounding her health and appearance had forced her into an impulsive break.
“The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing,” Ariana reassured the crowd, reading carefully from handwritten notes. “It is something that I had decided to plan... quietly, a long time ago. It’s a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place.”
Addressing growing concern amongst her fanbase, Ariana clarified that outside negativity was not ruining her experience on stage. “I heard my fans were worried negativity was ruining things for me but... that could not be more than the opposite,” she said. “Boundaries need to be set, human beings do need a break sometimes. And also, this can be and will continue to be the greatest experience of my professional and creative life.”
The announcement follows months of intense scrutiny regarding her physical appearance, which intensified further following the release of her latest studio album, Petal, and its title track music video. Consequently, representatives confirmed Ariana will no longer star alongside Jonathan Bailey in the West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George.
Despite her imminent departure from public appearances, Ariana remains determined to finish her tour on a high note before heading to London’s The O2 Arena for her final 10 shows. She reminded the audience, “No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will ever be able to distort my reality, or be more real to me than this love that we share.”