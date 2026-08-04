Ariana Grande breaks silence on planned hiatus from public life during Chicago show

The announcement follows months of intense scrutiny regarding her physical appearance, which intensified further following the release of her latest studio album, Petal, and its title track music video. Consequently, representatives confirmed Ariana will no longer star alongside Jonathan Bailey in the West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George.

Despite her imminent departure from public appearances, Ariana remains determined to finish her tour on a high note before heading to London’s The O2 Arena for her final 10 shows. She reminded the audience, “No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will ever be able to distort my reality, or be more real to me than this love that we share.”