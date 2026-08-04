Ariana Grande's Sunday in the Park with George role to be recast as she steps away from spotlight

Ariana Grande has declared a break following the release of her eighth studio album, Petal, on July 31, 2026. The decision is sudden and the actor-musician had a slew of commitments lined up which she now won't be a part of.

The 33-year-old was set to star as both Dot and Marie in the West End revival of the popular production Sunday in the Park with George. Producers of the musical announced on Sunday that the production will go ahead as planned and Ariana's role will be recast.

Sunday in the Park with George to recast Ariana Grande's role

American pop star Ariana Grande has decided to step back from the spotlight after concluding her Eternal Sunshine Tour on September 1, 2026 in London. After the news broke out, the Sunday in the Park with George production team announced that the musical will move ahead without her.