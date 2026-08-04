Ariana Grande's Sunday in the Park with George role to be recast as she steps away from spotlight

Ariana Grande has declared a break following the release of her eighth studio album, Petal, on July 31, 2026. The decision is sudden and the actor-musician had a slew of commitments lined up which she now won't be a part of.
The 33-year-old was set to star as both Dot and Marie in the West End revival of the popular production Sunday in the Park with George. Producers of the musical announced on Sunday that the production will go ahead as planned and Ariana's role will be recast.
American pop star Ariana Grande has decided to step back from the spotlight after concluding her Eternal Sunshine Tour on September 1, 2026 in London. After the news broke out, the Sunday in the Park with George production team announced that the musical will move ahead without her.
In a post made on Sunday, August 2, 2026, the team of the London revival made a supportive post on X while sharing an update on the future of the production. "Following this evening's announcement from Ariana Grande's team, we can confirm that she has decided to step back from Sunday in the Park with George. We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support", the post said.
The team further announced, "We wish her nothing but the best. The production will open at the Barbican in summer 2027 as planned, and casting will be announced in due course".
Ariana was set to star opposite Jonathan Bailey in the musical, who will star as George. The production will staged at London’s Barbican Centre as the Grammy Award winner steps back from "visibility".
Her decision came after fans and popular personalities expressed concern over her rapid weight loss. In a statement, Ariana's spokesperson wrote, "She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny".
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.