Inside Anirudh Ravichander’s modern Chennai home as he weds Kavya Maran in Greece

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is currently dominating social media feeds following his breathtaking destination wedding to businesswoman Kavya Maran in Greece. As fans eagerly share glimpses of the couple's new chapter together, attention has naturally turned to the life the singer has built away from the spotlight. Central to this is his beautiful Chennai home, a space that perfectly balances South Indian traditions with modern comforts.

All about Anirudh Ravichander’s modern Chennai home

Having spent his childhood in Chennai with his parents and sister, the artist continues to live in his original family home. However, the property underwent a significant transformation and expansion following the massive success of his breakout hit Why This Kolaveri Di.

"What is now the midpoint of the house used to be the endpoint of the house until two years ago," Anirudh previously explained during a tour of the property. "We were all becoming older, our bones were becoming bigger, so we needed more space." The family ultimately purchased the adjacent property, allowing them to add a dedicated home theatre and a studio.