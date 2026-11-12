Inside Anirudh Ravichander’s modern Chennai home as he weds Kavya Maran in Greece

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is currently dominating social media feeds following his breathtaking destination wedding to businesswoman Kavya Maran in Greece. As fans eagerly share glimpses of the couple's new chapter together, attention has naturally turned to the life the singer has built away from the spotlight. Central to this is his beautiful Chennai home, a space that perfectly balances South Indian traditions with modern comforts.
Having spent his childhood in Chennai with his parents and sister, the artist continues to live in his original family home. However, the property underwent a significant transformation and expansion following the massive success of his breakout hit Why This Kolaveri Di.
"What is now the midpoint of the house used to be the endpoint of the house until two years ago," Anirudh previously explained during a tour of the property. "We were all becoming older, our bones were becoming bigger, so we needed more space." The family ultimately purchased the adjacent property, allowing them to add a dedicated home theatre and a studio.
Following the expansion, the family embraced an open-space plan punctuated by minimal furniture. The living room features bold green sofas and chequered accent chairs resting on pristine white flooring. A wooden swing, a white coffee table and brass idols add old-world charm to the space while seamlessly complementing the contemporary design.
One corner is entirely dedicated to family photographs. "This is our memory wall. It has the concept of before and after," he shared. "It has some fun memories and nice emotions." He noted that the nearby seating area is a favourite spot to unwind, adding, "You feel like the boss of the house if you sit here."
Despite having a lavish home theatre where he loves to binge-watch his favourite shows, his personal bedroom grabs the spotlight for its sheer simplicity. Reflecting his minimal personality, the room avoids lavish furniture. "I don't have a lot of clothes, so I don't need a lot of space," Anirudh noted. Rejecting a standard bed, he prefers a large mattress placed directly on the floor. "I like to sleep on the floor, I don't know why," he said. "I read somewhere that single guys love to sleep on the floor."