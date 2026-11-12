Kylie Jenner reportedly trying to identify former chef who claims she suffered a miscarriage amid demanding working conditions

Why is the former chef suing Kylie Jenner?

The lawsuit, filed on June 22, accuses Kylie, her companies and several other defendants of pregnancy discrimination, harassment, retaliation and wrongful termination.

The former employee alleged that she suffered a miscarriage in February 2025 after being made to work long hours and undertake physically demanding tasks despite informing her supervisors about her high-risk pregnancy.

According to the complaint, she told her supervisors in December 2024 that she was around three months pregnant and needed reasonable workplace accommodations.

However, she claimed that she continued to receive demanding assignments, including working at a birthday celebration for one of Kylie's children in Palm Springs on February 1, 2025. She alleged that the workload left her physically exhausted and emotionally distressed.

The following morning, she reportedly experienced severe blood loss and was taken to a hospital, where doctors informed her that her unborn child had no detectable heartbeat.

The chef further alleged that she was left alone at the hospital for more than nine hours following the miscarriage. After informing her employers, she claimed they blamed her for leaving the kitchen and refrigerator in disarray.

She also alleged that a supervisor reprimanded her for expressing her distress, telling her that she was upsetting Kylie. The woman claimed that she subsequently faced hostility at work and was eventually dismissed.

Kylie's lawyers, however, have denied that the reality star employed the chef.

Why does the chef want to remain anonymous?

In a sworn declaration filed on October 16, the former employee urged the court to protect her identity, saying that making her pregnancy loss public would cause further emotional distress.

She also expressed concerns about her future career in the private culinary and hospitality industry, where discretion, reputation and personal referrals are important.

The chef maintained that her former employers already knew her identity and that withholding her legal name from public records would not prevent them from defending themselves.

Kylie Jenner faces lawsuits from other former employees

The legal dispute comes amid several other lawsuits filed by Kylie's former household staff.

Former housekeepers Angelica Hernandez Vasquez and Juana Delgado Soto have separately accused Kylie and her companies of workplace discrimination, harassment and mistreatment.

On November 5, another former housekeeper, Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya, filed a lawsuit alleging wrongful termination, workplace harassment and other incidents, including being bitten by a dog, being trapped in a closet and being exposed to pepper spray.

Kylie has not publicly commented on the allegations. None of the claims in the lawsuits have yet been proven in court.