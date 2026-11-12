Madhumita Sarcar recreates iconic Telugu NTR dialogue at Maya Lady event

Bengali actress Madhumita Sarcar brought a touch of nostalgia to the pre-release event of her upcoming film Maya Lady by recreating an iconic dialogue from the NTR-starrer Dana Veera Sura Karna. Her performance at the Hyderabad event has drawn attention, particularly among fans of the legendary Telugu actor and his celebrated film.
Released in 1977, Dana Veera Sura Karna is one of the landmark films in Telugu cinema. Written, directed and produced by Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, the mythological drama featured him in three roles, Karna, Duryodhana and Lord Krishna. The film is known for its elaborate dialogues and portrayal of episodes from the Mahabharata.
The event was organised ahead of the worldwide theatrical release of Maya Lady on November 13. Directed by Prasankar, the film stars Madhumita alongside actor-producer Rakesh Varre, who is producing it under the Crazy Ants Productions banner. Vishal Chandrashekhar has composed the music.
The film's director described it as a love story blended with commercial elements. He said the makers had deliberately kept some character details under wraps to allow audiences to discover them in theatres. The cast also includes Suresh, Madhurima and Lavanya, with actor Indraja appearing in a role that has not been fully revealed.
Madhumita Sarcar is a Bengali actor who became widely recognised through the television serial Bojhena Se Bojhena, in which she played Pakhi. She later appeared in another popular television show, Kusum Dola, before moving into films and web series.
In 2026, the actor has been expanding her work beyond Bengali entertainment. Apart from her Telugu debut with Maya Lady, she is also set to make her Bangladeshi film debut with Gulshaner Chameli, directed by Mohammad Iqbal. The film explores themes of power, politics and the realities of elite society.