Madhumita Sarkar in ‘Felubakshi’: Breaking stereotypes in thrillers
In the upcoming detective thriller Felubakshi, Madhumita plays Debjani who’s not just an assistant to the titular detective but a character with layers that balance charm, intellect and grit. Played by a talented actor who has previously impressed audiences, Madhumita brings a fresh perspective to the narrative, challenging traditional portrayals of women in thrillers. We caught up with the actress for a fun chat where she shared insights into her role, the challenges of portraying Debjani and what makes this character stand out in a male-dominated genre.
What makes Debjani an interesting character for you?
Debjani is a chirpy and bubbly RJ, and that intrigued me because it’s challenging to express so much just with your voice. But there’s more to her. She’s not just Felu’s assistant; she’s also a critical part of the story. While she laughs at lame jokes, she has a serious side too, dealing with action and emotional moments. The layers of her personality made me fall in love with this role, and I can’t wait for the audience to connect with her.
What challenges did you face while playing a layered character like Debjani?
The biggest challenge was finding balance – knowing when to take a step back to let the story and other characters shine. It’s easy to get carried away, especially in a thriller where every scene feels vital. I learned a lot about being part of a team and understanding my role's weight without overshadowing or underplaying it.
Women in thrillers are often sidelined. How is Debjani different?
Debjani isn’t just there for decoration. She plays a pivotal role in the story’s unfolding. She’s integral to solving the mystery and navigating the twists. It’s refreshing to see a character like this because it shows women can be more than sidekicks or victims in such narratives.
What part of Debjani’s journey appealed to you the most?
Her intelligence. She might seem simple or naive at first glance, but she’s sharp and resourceful. That duality really appealed to me – it’s not just about being clever; it’s about making people underestimate her and then surprising them.
How was your experience working with seasoned actors like Soham Chakraborty?
Soham da is incredibly grounded and humble. Working with him felt natural and comfortable, which made a huge difference for me. Despite his stature as an actor, he treated me as an equal, creating a very comfortable environment. It felt like I was sharing the screen with a friend rather than a senior star.