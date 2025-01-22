Madhumita Sarkar in ‘Felubakshi’: Breaking stereotypes in thrillers
A detective’s sidekick who’s anything but ordinary
In the upcoming detective thriller Felubakshi, Madhumita plays Debjani who’s not just an assistant to the titular detective but a character with layers that balance charm, intellect and grit. Played by a talented actor who has previously impressed audiences, Madhumita brings a fresh perspective to the narrative, challenging traditional portrayals of women in thrillers. We caught up with the actress for a fun chat where she shared insights into her role, the challenges of portraying Debjani and what makes this character stand out in a male-dominated genre.

Q

What makes Debjani an interesting character for you?

A

Debjani is a chirpy and bubbly RJ, and that intrigued me because it’s challenging to express so much just with your voice. But there’s more to her. She’s not just Felu’s assistant; she’s also a critical part of the story. While she laughs at lame jokes, she has a serious side too, dealing with action and emotional moments. The layers of her personality made me fall in love with this role, and I can’t wait for the audience to connect with her.

Q

What challenges did you face while playing a layered character like Debjani?

A

The biggest challenge was finding balance – knowing when to take a step back to let the story and other characters shine. It’s easy to get carried away, especially in a thriller where every scene feels vital. I learned a lot about being part of a team and understanding my role's weight without overshadowing or underplaying it.

A still from the film
Q

Women in thrillers are often sidelined. How is Debjani different?

A

Debjani isn’t just there for decoration. She plays a pivotal role in the story’s unfolding. She’s integral to solving the mystery and navigating the twists. It’s refreshing to see a character like this because it shows women can be more than sidekicks or victims in such narratives.

Q

What part of Debjani’s journey appealed to you the most?

A

Her intelligence. She might seem simple or naive at first glance, but she’s sharp and resourceful. That duality really appealed to me – it’s not just about being clever; it’s about making people underestimate her and then surprising them.

Q

How was your experience working with seasoned actors like Soham Chakraborty?

A

Soham da is incredibly grounded and humble. Working with him felt natural and comfortable, which made a huge difference for me. Despite his stature as an actor, he treated me as an equal, creating a very comfortable environment. It felt like I was sharing the screen with a friend rather than a senior star.

