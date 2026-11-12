No spousal support, no looking back: Ethan Klein fires back in bitter divorce filing

The high-profile divorce between podcasters Ethan Klein and Hila Klein has taken a sharp financial turn, with Ethan formally asking a judge to reject his estranged wife’s request for spousal support.
In newly filed court documents responding to Hila’s early November divorce petition, Ethan requested that neither party be awarded alimony. While his legal team agreed to Hila’s request for joint custody of their three children, Ethan is asking the court to confirm that all income and assets he accrued before their 2012 marriage and after their separation remain his separate property. Both parties have listed October 13, 2026 as their official date of separation, just days after their 14th wedding anniversary. In her initial filing citing irreconcilable differences, Hila also asked for her maiden name, Hacmon, to be restored and requested that Ethan cover her legal fees.
The legal standoff follows a turbulent public breakup last month after Hila accused Ethan of carrying on a six-month extramarital affair. In an emotional Instagram statement on October 22, Hila revealed that she had initially trusted Ethan’s explanations before he admitted to the infidelity. “I am living in a nightmare I can't wake up from,” she wrote, adding: “The betrayal I feel is immeasurable. The person I loved and trusted for 20 years evaporated overnight. He was my safe place, my partner in marriage, parenting, and business. My only family on this side of the world. How do I even begin to make sense of this?”
Ethan has neither confirmed nor denied the affair publicly, asking fans to give his family space during the fallout. Meanwhile, online speculation has swirled around H3 Podcast animator Tamara Joseph after viewers flagged old show clips and noted her recent absence, though neither Ethan nor Hila has named the other woman.