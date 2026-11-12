No spousal support, no looking back: Ethan Klein fires back in bitter divorce filing

The legal standoff follows a turbulent public breakup last month after Hila accused Ethan of carrying on a six-month extramarital affair. In an emotional Instagram statement on October 22, Hila revealed that she had initially trusted Ethan’s explanations before he admitted to the infidelity. “I am living in a nightmare I can't wake up from,” she wrote, adding: “The betrayal I feel is immeasurable. The person I loved and trusted for 20 years evaporated overnight. He was my safe place, my partner in marriage, parenting, and business. My only family on this side of the world. How do I even begin to make sense of this?”

Ethan has neither confirmed nor denied the affair publicly, asking fans to give his family space during the fallout. Meanwhile, online speculation has swirled around H3 Podcast animator Tamara Joseph after viewers flagged old show clips and noted her recent absence, though neither Ethan nor Hila has named the other woman.