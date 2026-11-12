Why Jay Bhanushali will no longer allow his children to watch their mum Mahhi Vij on Bigg Boss

Taking particular exception to the contestants' remarks, Jay said, "JUST FOR A TASK — Yung DSA talking about my children growing up and feeling ashamed of their mother's actions, Kanika saying she would never want to meet Mahhi's children, and Love Gill's mother bringing my daughter into the conversation by questioning how she would feel if someone said something similar about her daughter. Tara is 7 years old baby, she is not a contestant of Bigg Boss...getting a child to put someone down is absolutely nonsense."

Questioning why the children were being brought into a disagreement that had nothing to do with them, Jay added that contestants were free to criticise Mahhi's gameplay but should not make her motherhood or personal life part of the discussion.

"Bigg Boss is a game. Disagree with Mahhi, question her gameplay and challenge her decisions, but bringing her children, motherhood and personal life into it is crossing a boundary," he wrote.

Explaining his concerns as a father, Jay said he did not want his children to grow up feeling traumatised by the repeated use of Tara's name to target their mother. He concluded his statement by reiterating that their peace and innocence would always be his priority. "Good bye BIGG BOSS 20," he signed off.

In the caption accompanying the post, Jay revealed that his children had been watching the show and asking him questions about the controversy. He requested people not to tag him or his children in posts relating to the ongoing dispute, adding that his statement was not coming from him as a public figure but as a father.

"My Kids are watching this and asking me questions. Requesting all please don’t tag me or my kids in any of this negativity… this post is not coming as Jay Bhanushali but as a father of my kids," he wrote.

Mahhi's team also responded to the post, writing, "@ijaybhanushali This means more than words can express. Thank you for always putting our kids first. - Team Mahhi Vij."