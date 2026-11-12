Why Jay Bhanushali will no longer allow his children to watch their mum Mahhi Vij on Bigg Boss

Actor Jay Bhanushali has criticised Bigg Boss 20 contestants Yung DSA, Kanika Mann and Love Gill for dragging his seven-year-old daughter, Tara, into their arguments with his estranged wife, actress Mahhi Vij. He also announced that he would no longer allow his children — Tara, Khushi and Rajveer — to watch the reality show, saying he did not want them to be exposed to the negativity surrounding their parents.
In a strongly worded statement shared on Instagram, Jay said he had initially decided against commenting on the contestants' gameplay and had only intended to support Mahhi whenever she needed him. However, he felt compelled to speak up after his daughter's name was brought into the arguments inside the house.
"After witnessing everything on Bigg Boss, I have made one decision as a father: I will not let my children watch Bigg Boss anymore," he wrote.
Taking particular exception to the contestants' remarks, Jay said, "JUST FOR A TASK — Yung DSA talking about my children growing up and feeling ashamed of their mother's actions, Kanika saying she would never want to meet Mahhi's children, and Love Gill's mother bringing my daughter into the conversation by questioning how she would feel if someone said something similar about her daughter. Tara is 7 years old baby, she is not a contestant of Bigg Boss...getting a child to put someone down is absolutely nonsense."
Questioning why the children were being brought into a disagreement that had nothing to do with them, Jay added that contestants were free to criticise Mahhi's gameplay but should not make her motherhood or personal life part of the discussion.
"Bigg Boss is a game. Disagree with Mahhi, question her gameplay and challenge her decisions, but bringing her children, motherhood and personal life into it is crossing a boundary," he wrote.
Explaining his concerns as a father, Jay said he did not want his children to grow up feeling traumatised by the repeated use of Tara's name to target their mother. He concluded his statement by reiterating that their peace and innocence would always be his priority. "Good bye BIGG BOSS 20," he signed off.
In the caption accompanying the post, Jay revealed that his children had been watching the show and asking him questions about the controversy. He requested people not to tag him or his children in posts relating to the ongoing dispute, adding that his statement was not coming from him as a public figure but as a father.
"My Kids are watching this and asking me questions. Requesting all please don’t tag me or my kids in any of this negativity… this post is not coming as Jay Bhanushali but as a father of my kids," he wrote.
Mahhi's team also responded to the post, writing, "@ijaybhanushali This means more than words can express. Thank you for always putting our kids first. - Team Mahhi Vij."
What happened between Mahhi Vij and Love Gill on Bigg Boss 20?
Jay's statement comes after a heated confrontation between Mahhi and Love during a nomination task on Bigg Boss 20. The disagreement began when Uditi Singh told Love that Mahhi had allegedly referred to her as a "home breaker".
Mahhi subsequently clarified that the remark had come up during a conversation with ScoutOP after Love had called her "ping pong". She maintained that she had merely asked ScoutOP how Love would react if she used the same expression for her, adding that the exchange had nothing to do with Kashvi or anything outside the Bigg Boss house.
However, the disagreement soon took a personal turn, with Love bringing up Mahhi's separation from Jay. Following the nomination task, an upset Mahhi lost her temper and confronted Love. Yung DSA and Amrapali Dubey sided with Love and criticised Mahhi, further escalating the argument.
"Mere pati ko kabhi bhi beech mein mat lana (Don't drag my husband into this)," Mahhi was heard shouting at the other contestants.
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's relationship
Jay Bhanushali married actress Mahhi Vij on November 11, 2011. In 2017, the couple welcomed two foster children, a boy named Rajveer and a girl named Khushi. Their biological daughter, Tara, was born in 2019.
The couple announced their separation in 2026. Despite parting ways, both have maintained that they remain committed to co-parenting their three children and continue to share a cordial relationship.
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 streams daily at 9 pm on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.